Rapper The Game Reveals New Lyrics About Kylie Jenner Following Kim Kardashian Verse

The backlash over The Game’s latest record continue as more Kardashian-Jenner references turn up in his lyrics.

The Game says he used to make Kylie Jenner “Frosted Flakes” when she woke up. 💀💀💀💀. pic.twitter.com/1Bp1aI2eVH — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) January 26, 2019



The Game made waves last week when he held a listening party for his upcoming album. Leaked video from the event revealed a few graphic lines about his sexual history with Kim Kardashian. If that were not enough, another clip on Saturday revealed a line about Kylie Jenner as well.

“Get the f— off my d— n—, it’s just Kim and Kanye,” he rapped. “Her sister made a billion off of make-up. I used to make her Frosted Flakes when she’d wake up.”

The line was leaked in a video posted by DJ Akademiks. It showed the inside of a crowded studio, where listeners had an intense reaction to the line. Most in the room and online interpreted an obscene double-entendre in the lyrics, and they did not care for it.

If The Game and Kardashian had a relationship, it was short-lived. The rapper does not make it into most accounts of Kardashian’s dating history, and most of the photos of them together come from Paris Hilton’s CD release party in August 2006. At that time, Jenner would have been 9 years old.

“Well he sounding like an R. Kelly now,” one person tweeted.

Fans were already rolling their eyes at The Game following the first leak, which concerned Kardashian herself. The rapper had a few explicit lines about the reality star, which fans thought were intended to generate controversy and perhaps even drum up attention by creating a feud with Kanye West.

“I held Kim Kardashian by the throat, n—,” The Game rapped. “I made her swallow my kids until she choked, n—. I should apologize, ’cause Ye my folks, n—.”

However, The Game disputed this interpretation. In a post on his Instagram Story, he complained about how much attention the lines were getting, feeling that they had overshadowed the rest of his album, titled Born 2 Rap.

“I said what I said,” he wrote. “I didn’t start rapping to be a nice guy. I speak my truths to my fans… If you don’t like it don’t listen to it. F— you. … One bar got everybody in their feelings. On a scale of 1-19 bout how mad are you.”

Whether it was a contrived publicity stunt or not, fans are not wrong for expecting West to react harshly. He has lashed out at several other rappers for speaking about his wife recently, including Drake, and Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Nick Cannon.

So far, Kardashian, Jenner and West have all ignored The Game’s lyrics.