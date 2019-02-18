Rapper Onry Ozzborn Reveals Daughter’s Cancer Diagnosis

Seattle-based rapper Onry Ozzborn has revealed that his 10-year-old daughter Violet Ofelia Martinez has been diagnosed with cancer.

The rapper made the heartbreaking announcement via his Instagram account on Sunday, informing fans that after weeks of testing, the 10-year-old had been diagnosed with a form of Non-Lymphoblastic Non-Hodgkin’s known as Non-Lymphoblastic Non-hodgkin’s /NHL/, Group B.

“Don’t know what else to really say rn other than my magnificent 10 year old daughter Violet has been diagnosed with cancer & she/we could really use your help in this fight,” he wrote, going on to add, “IN MY BIO is all the details & such for her GoFundMe campaign. Thank you all so much in advance.”

The GoFundMe page created, titled “Help our daughter Violet fight cancer,” an effort to raise money for Violet’s medical expenses, details Violet’s treatment going forward.

“Treatment for her begins Feb 22nd & will last 4 to 5 months give or take depending on how she handles everything. We also will be taking a holistic approach on some things as well,” the page reads.

“She WILL without a single doubt defeat this coward of a disease but her road to recovery will be a tedious one at times,” it continues. “Those of you that know her (& or) have ever met her understand that this is no match for Ofelia in the long run. Getting to that finish line however will be very costly across the board in regards to leave of work, complete lifestyle change, a more adequate living situation to better accommodate her & this condition, things of that nature but most of all her treatment & all the things that come along with it (planned or unplanned).”

“Positive thought, prayer, energy, & reaching our goal are most important for her/us at this time to get through & maintain a strong mindset,” the post continues. “With your help I know we can truly achieve anything that comes our way & conquer this feat. We love you all so very much.”

The rapper, who is also part of the group Grayskul and Dark Time Sunshine, has since penned a song for his daughter called “V Girl” featuring Reva Devito, Violet’s favorite singer.

Ozzborn’s announcement, along with the GoFundMe page and song, has been met with a round of support from fans, who have taken to the comments section to spread their well-wishes.

The rapper’s GoFundMe page has raised more than $50,000 of its initial $50,000 goal within a day.