Rapper Dead After Weeks in Hospital for Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound: OG Maco Was 32

Rapper OG Maco has died weeks after being hospitalized with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was 32 years old. The “U Guessed It” rapper’s family confirmed his death on Friday, Dec. 27, sharing a statement on Instagram dedicated to the late musician, real name Benedict Ihesiba Jr.

“His life was a testament to resilience, creativity, and boundless love. Through his music, passion, and unwavering spirit, he touched so many lives and left a lasting impact,” Maco’s family wrote as part of a lengthy statement. “While we grieve this immense loss, we also celebrate the extraordinary life he lived — one that will continue to inspire and uplift others.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Maco’s family continued that his influence will “remain forever etched in our hearts,” asking that his fans reach out to share their memories, thoughts and condolences during this difficult time. “Thank you for standing by him throughout his journey,” the statement concluded. “Today, we celebrate a life that was extraordinary in every way.”

On Dec. 16, Maco’s family shared an update on the rapper on Instagram, writing that he was in “critical but stable condition” at the time. “We want to inform OG Maco’s fans, friends, and supporters that he is currently in critical but stable condition,” the statement read. “He is receiving the best possible care, and we are staying hopeful as he continues to fight. At this time, we kindly ask that you respect our privacy, but if you would like to send any messages or have anything you wish to get to the family, please reach out via DM.”

On Dec. 14, Maco’s manager Poppa Perc shared an update on Maco’s condition with AllHipHop about his condition: “I thought he was dead when I first saw him. We were about rebrand and drop [new music] under a whole new alias. We need everyone’s prayers.”

getty images

Poppa Perc continued, “He’s still on life support, still fighting,” adding, “They are doing multiple tests on his brain and trying to let the swelling go down a bit, let his head heal a little bit, so they can do a procedure. Only immediate family is allowed at the hospital, but we’ve been getting updates.”

Maco had previously suffered a number of medical issues, losing an eye in 2016 after a car crash. Three years later, the rapper was diagnosed with a “skin-eating disease” after initially being treated for a rash.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.