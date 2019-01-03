Randy Jackson Settles Divorce 4 Years After Ex Erika Riker Filed

After years of proceedings, Randy Jackson and Erika Riker are finally settling their divorce.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, a judge signed off on Jackson and Riker’s dissolution of marriage last month, and they will officially be divorced on Feb. 7.

The news comes four years after Riker filed for divorce from the former American Idol judge in 2014.

Details of the settlement have not been made public, although TMZ did report that the couple did not have a prenuptial agreement.

The two have been married for 18 years and have to children together: daughter Zoe Jackson, 23, and son Jordan Jackson, 21. They met on the set of a music video shoot while Riker was a ballet dancer.

Riker cited irreconcilable differences in the court documents she filed years ago. She also sough full physical custody and joint legal custody of son Jordan, who was a minor at the time.

The Daily Mail reports that Riker asked for spousal support and for Jackson to pay her attorney fees. She also requested to return to her maiden name of Riker.

“Randy is bummed out,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “It’s not the way he wanted it to happen or end.”

The couple previously ran the Randy and Erika Family Foundation, which included a focus on dance and physical activity, the Los Angeles Sentinel reports.

Jackson’s marriage to Riker is his second. In 1990, he split from singer-songwriter wife Elizabeth Jackson, with whom she shares 29-year-old daughter Taylor Jackson.

Jackson, 62, started out as a session musician with Journey before going on to work with the biggest names in the music industry, like Madonna and Mariah Carey, as a producer, musician and songwriter. In 2002, he landed a role as a judge on American Idol in 2002, before the reality show was rebooted in 2018 on ABC. He left the show after 12 seasons but would periodically return as an in-house mentor.

