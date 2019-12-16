‘The Ranch’ Star Dax Shepard Reunites With Sam Elliott

The Ranch actor Dax Shepard recently reunited with his series co-star Sam Elliott, as revealed in some great photos of the two men on Instagram. Elliott sat down with Shepard for a conversation on his Armchair Expert podcast, and Shepard shared some images from their time together on his Instagram page. "Sam Elliot!!! Baddest, kindest, most thoughtful MF'r in the bizz," Shepard wrote in the post caption. "I cherish the last year and a half I have gotten to spend with him on @theranchnetflix. Please enjoy my mom's lifetime hallpass."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Shepard (@daxshepard) on Dec 2, 2019 at 9:01am PST

Many of Shepard's fans and followers have since commented on the post, with actor Justin Long (Netflix's F is for Family) writing, "I could listen to him read the phone book - let alone an interesting conversation in the armchair. Can't wait."

"Such an impressive man and fit as a butcher's dog, not many men I go phoooawer at, but Sam Elliott is gorgeous, apologies for objectification, cant be helped am afraid," one other fan quipped.

"My mom's hall pass, too. She died ten years ago. I loved listening to this episode because it made me think of her. I have no doubt I would have turned her in to an Armchairy, and this would have been her favorite episode," someone else added.

On The Ranch, Elliott plays Beau Bennett, father to Ashton Kutcher's Colt Bennett. Shepard plays Luke Matthews, Colty's cousin, who is the son of Beau's late brother.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that The Ranch would be coming to end, prompting Shepard to take to Instagram to share the news with fans and comment on how much the show has meant to him.

"I've had SO much fun working daily with @elishaphaneuf, Sam and Ashton @aplusk on The Ranch. The show is sadly coming to an end, but happily, not before the final 20 episodes — 10 streaming later this year (2019) on Netflix, and then 10 more in 2020," he wrote at the time. "A lifetime highlight was hugging Sam Elliott every morning when I got to work. That's far more luck than I ever planned on having."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Shepard (@daxshepard) on Jun 4, 2019 at 4:43pm PDT

The final season of The Ranch will be split into two sets of 10 episodes each, the first of which aired earlier this year.

The Ranch Season 4, Part 2 will debut on Friday, Jan. 24.

Photo credit: Netflix