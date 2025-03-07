Radio Host Tim Jibson Dead at 76

BBC radio host Tim Jibson has died. Jibson passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, Feb. 9. He was 76.

Jibson’s death was announced by his family in an obituary late last month. According to his family, the beloved radio host, described as a “good friend to many,” passed away “suddenly but peacefully” after “the most wonderful day on holiday.” A cause of death was not disclosed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jibson is began his career more than four decades ago and is known for his work at BBC. He began presenting at BBC Radio Humberside in 1972, and became “one of the most famous voices on Radio Humberside in the seventies and early eighties,” the BBC said. While at the station, he presented shows including the Paull Hunsley Electric Wireless Show and interviews the likes of the late Marc Bolan, who fronted the English rock band T. Rex, and the late Tammy Wynette, per the Mirror. He also hosted the East Yorkshire radio stations Beverly FM and Viking FM during his decades-long career

News of his passing sparked a wave of tributes, with at BBC Humberside sharing on social media, “we’re sad to announce our friend and colleague Tim Jibson has passed away at the age of 76. Tim presented shows in the 70s and 80s before moving to Viking Radio and then founding KCFM.” BBC Radio Humberside journalist James Hoggarth called news of Jibson’s passing “really sad,” adding that the radio personality “was so supportive to me during my early career. He was a fabulous presenter who had a brilliant career. But moreover he was a truly kind hearted and warm person, very giving. My condolences to his wife Amy and his family. RIP Tim.”

Jibson is survived by his wife Ann Marie; children Michael, Paul, and Lexi. Just like their father, Jibson’s sons have work in the entertainment industry, both working as actors. Michael received an Olivier Award for his performance in King George III in the original West End cast of the musical Hamilton, and has also appeared on TV shows like ITV’s Quiz and Netflix’s Bodies, per his IMDb profile. Paul, meanwhile, has starred in titles such as A Viking Saga: The Darkest Day and Holby City, and also produced shorts including Birds and Winter Sun, according to IMDb.

In addition to his wife and children, Jibson is also survived by his grandchildren Flora, Rowan, and Kaia.