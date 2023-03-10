Radio Host Jeffrey Vandergrift Still Missing as Concerns Grow

San Francisco radio host Jeffrey Vandergrift remains missing. The WiLD 94.9 on-air personality was last seen at 10 p.m. on Feb. 23 at his home in San Francisco, with his wife, Natasha Yi, sharing last week that she believes her husband "will not be coming back." At this time, details surrounding Vandergrift's disappearance remain scarce.

Police released an alert on Feb. 24 asking for the public's assistance in locating Vandergrift, according to PEOPLE. According to the release, Vandergrift, whom they described as "at-risk" was last seen late the previous night. Just hours before he was last seen, Vandegrift had been on-air, during which he opened up about his health, telling listeners, "The stuff I've been going through in my brain that they're trying to figure out. Ugh." Vandergrift , who in the past opened up about his experience with Lyme disease, added, "the body and the pain and all that stuff, I can handle. What it's doing to my brain I could never describe to you." The radio personality said that doctors mentioned the possibility of taking "experimental medications" or undergoing "very risky" surgery.

Although further information regarding Vandergrift's disappearance has been shared with the public – one colleague did say that "some thing with credit cards, banking statements, there's been nothing there. No activity and it's really scary," per ABC7 – his wife, who is also an on-air radio personality at the station, wrote last week that Vandergrift "officially remains missing according to the SFPD." Yi confirmed that "no foul play is suspected in his disappearance." She went on to share that "personal information" that had recently been discovered "leads us to believe JV will not be coming back."

"I can feel your love and energy for J, and I am so grateful for it," Yi wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. "The amount of compassion for the physical torture J has been going through for the past 2 years has been overwhelming. I have been in so much pain and fear and I know all of you have been so scared and concerned for JV as well."

Amid his disappearance, Vandergrift's colleagues have shown their support for Vandergrift. On Monday, radio station WiLD 94.9 shared a collection of their "favorite" photographs and stories with Vandergrift, writing, "Our thoughts continue to be with JV and his whole family."