Psychic Claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Won’t Last

Psychic Kerrie Erwin predicted Tuesday that despite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s picture-perfect image, the famous marriage won’t last more than five years.

“I do get (feelings of) a pregnancy for her next year. But actually I don’t think it’s going to last,” Erwin said on the Australian morning show Sunrise. “I’d probably give it five years. I feel there [are] a lot of personal things going on between them because they’re two very strong individuals. Which is a sad thing. I wish them all the best. But it doesn’t look good.”

The psychic also predicted that Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s third child due in the spring will be a girl.

The Kensington Palace announced the royal couple will be welcoming their third child in April, but there is no official word yet on the baby’s gender.

Middleton gave her opinion on Prince Harry and Markle’s engagement a day after the news was announced, and it’s safe to say hers is a little different than Erwin’s.

“William and I are absolutely thrilled,” she said in November. “It’s such exciting news. It’s a really happy time for any couple and we wish them all the best and hope they enjoy this happy moment.”

After Clarence House announced the official engagement in November, Harry and Markel sat down for an interview with the BBC discussing the proposal.

“I could barely let you finish proposing,” Markle said to Harry. “I was like, ‘Can I say yes now?’”

Harry agreed and added that Markle almost forgot about the ring amid the frenzy.

“And then there was hugs and I had the ring in my finger and I was like, ‘Can I give you the ring?’” he said. “She goes, ‘Oh yes, the ring!’”

Harry said that he fell “quickly” for Markle.

“The fact that I fell in love with Meghan so quickly was confirmation for me that all the stars were aligned,” he said, while holding Markle’s hand. “Everything was just perfect.”

“This beautiful woman just literally tripped and fell in my life,” he added.

The couple, who have been publicly dating since October 2016, will marry at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19.