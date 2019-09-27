‘Property Brothers’ Star Jonathan Scott Reveals ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Offered Role, but He Declined

Jonathan Scott admitted that he was approached with the idea to appear on Dancing with the Stars, however, politely declined for good reason. His brother Drew Scott appeared on the popular dance competition back in 2017, and there seems to be no competition between the two to both appear on the hit show.

“Yeah, if I had nothing else on my schedule, I would do it,” he told the HollywoodLife, revealing that when his brother did it, they were in the middle of several houses, saying, “I mean, he was crazy. When he [Drew] did it, we were filming, we were in the middle of 20 houses.”

He and his brother also have a new book called Big Builders: Better Together. Between that, their Property Brothers show on HGTV and other businesses, the brothers stay busy to say the least. Something else potentially keeping Scott busy is his new romance with actress, Zooey Deschanel. The two were caught earlier this month getting flirty with each other in Los Angeles and since then have been making headlines.

Their new fling came just days after she announced her split from Jacob Pechenik on Sept. 6, whom she married married in 2015.

“Yeah, everything is amicable and we have two beautiful children together,” Pechenik told the outlet. “We’ve been raising them and we’re going to continue to raise them, and take great care of them … I’m happy.”

As for Scott and Deschanel, they “just clicked” after meeting on Carpool Karaoke.

His brother Drew, who is married to wife Linda Phan, is excited for their new relationship, telling Us Weekly that “[They’re] both amazing people, and I think it’s great. It’s exciting. And it means I get to get Jon out here to spend more time with us in L.A.”

The 41-year-old and his wife have been on a few double dates with the new couple, adding the pairs have a “lot of the same interests” and “quirky personalities.” He further clarified that he was super happy for his brother.

News broke when the couple were caught by the paparazzi when they were holding hands while on a date in Silver Lake, California. While the fact that he’s with Dechanel is news, the fact that he was dating someone isn’t. He did admit to the outlet that he was “seeing someone,” but never actually gave away her identity.

“It’s definitely special for me because I am the guy who raises the bar in what I’m looking for in a partner,” Scott admitted. “I was caught a little of guard. It was definitely a pleasant surprise.”