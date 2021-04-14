'Property Brothers' Jonathan and Drew Scott Reveal $250K Makeover for Deserving Family in Emotional Moment

✖

Property Brothers stars Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott just gave one deserving family the home makeover of their dreams, renovating part of the Moffitt family's home in Southern California as part of a collaboration with home security company ADT for a contest called Pass the Protection to give one winner a home makeover worth $250,000 and a new home security system.

Jonathan and Drew sorted through over 11,000 applicants before selecting Jeff and Amber Moffitt, who are parents of six kids, three of whom are adopted and two of whom have special needs. To help optimize the family's home, the brothers focused on two areas of the home including the Moffitt's kitchen, adding lots of storage and a breakfast bar so that the whole family can be in the space together.

They also updated the carport, which they converted into a full-time therapy room so that therapy professionals can work with the kids in a dedicated space. Photos and a video of the reveal shared by PEOPLE make it clear that the family was thrilled with the makeover, and their new security system from ADT gives them access to indoor and outdoor cameras, a video doorbell, a smart lock, voice controls and more.

"Hands down, the best part of this entire process was seeing the Moffitt family's reaction when we unveiled the renovations to their home," Jonathan said. "Their excitement and reactions were so heartwarming." His brother Drew added, "The Moffitts are an incredible family and seeing their reaction to the renovation brought tears to our eyes. Reveals like this is why we're so grateful for the work we do."

The brothers first visited Moffitts' home in September to do a walk-through and finalize their renovation plans, where they received a warm welcome from family members of all ages. "Apparently this morning, in anticipation of our arrival, the kids woke up like it was like Christmas morning," Drew told PEOPLE at the time. "It was 4 AM, the kids were all up, they were excited about what they were going to say and do. They had all kinds of ideas for how to fix the house up."

"They've definitely been watching our shows as well, because their sons Jesse and Willis every two seconds were asking us a question about Brother vs. Brother or Forever Home," he continued. "Like, 'Remember this episode when you pushed Jonathan in the ocean?' So they're pretty excited."