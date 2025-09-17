Professional Wrestler Dies Following Recent Heart Attack: Sister Confirms Death of Jaka

Professional wrestler Jaka has died. He was 39.

The wrestler, real name Jonathan Echevarria, suffered a heart attack and was rushed to the ICU on August 31. He later passed away on September 7.

Jaka made his wrestling debut in 2007, and went on to make his first professional appearance in 2015. He later made appearances for WWE, All Elite Wrestling (AEW), the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), BRCW, the WIF, Beyond Wrestling, and Evolve.

When the heart attack occurred, his sister Annette created a GoFundMe to pay for his care.

“It is with a heavy heart that I’m creating this GoFundMe on behalf of my brother, Jonathan “Jaka/Tyson/Tio” Echevarria. He is currently in the ICU after suffering a heart attack and remains in critical condition,” she wrote. “Jonathan is the kind of person who brings laughter and energy wherever he goes—a fun, lovable pain in the butt who means the world to us. Seeing him in this state has been incredibly difficult, but we are staying strong for him and for each other.”

She hoped to put the money towards future care after his recovery.

“The hospital bills are already mounting, and we know there will be ongoing costs for physical therapy and support during his time away from work,” she wrote. “I would hate for money to become a burden during this already overwhelming time, which is why I’ve created this fundraiser. We want Jonathan to focus solely on getting better, regaining his strength, and returning to the person we all know and adore. Thank you in advance for your prayers, generosity, and support.”

His death was announced first by Beyond Wrestling, where he was a contestant. “The original Ace. RIP Jaka,” the company wrote on their official Twitter/X page.

The original Ace. RIP Jaka. pic.twitter.com/UE8yw72v7X — Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) September 8, 2025

After his passing, his sister updated the GoFundMe, saying the money will now go towards his funeral expenses and any extra money will be donated towards a wrestling school he was “deeply excited about.”

“It hurts my heart to write this… After fighting the good fight, my brother has sadly succumbed to his health complications. Words truly fall short in capturing the loss we feel. It doesn’t seem real. To say he will be missed is an understatement,” she wrote. “A heartfelt thank you to everyone who has reached out with texts, calls, prayers, and support. We are absolutely humbled by the contributions made to the GoFundMe… Thank you again for the love, prayers, and support. It means more to us than words can say.”