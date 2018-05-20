Priyanka Chopra Wishes ‘Happiness’ to Friend Meghan Markle Following Royal Wedding

Priyanka Chopra was one of the many Hollywood luminaries to attend Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding Saturday. After their nuptials, Chopra took to Instagram to wish “happiness” to her friend Markle.

The 35-year-old Chopra posted a gallery of photos from the wedding on her Instagram page, with a long message to her friend, who no longer uses Instagram.

“Every once in a while there is a moment when time stands still. That happened today,” Chopra wrote. “You my friend, were the epitome of grace, love and beauty. Every choice made at this wedding by you both will go down in history, not just because it was your wedding but because this incredible wedding stood for change and hope. Both things that the world needs desperately.”

Chopra continued, “Thank you for being the perfect picture of all things good.. seeing your union and love blessed in front of my eyes Made me so happy.. and tear up! I wish you both love happiness and togetherness always.”

Chopra was one of the 200 guests invited to the intimate evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by Prince Harry’s father, Prince Charles.

The day featured two unique looks from Chopra. For the wedding, she wore a light lavender dress from Vivienne Westwood, paired with a Philip Treacy hat, according to photos posted on Instagram by stylist Mimi Cuttrell. Her hairdresser, Ken O’Rourke, also posted photos of Chopra getting prepared for the wedding.

For the evening reception, Chopra wore a sparkling Dior dress, and carried a matching purse.

Chopra who is close friends with Markle, appeared in a photo on Markle’s now-deleted Instagram page, showing the two in New York City for a Hamilton performance.

Chopra was also not the only friend from Hollywood to attend the wedding. Timeless actress Abigail Spencer, who appeared on Suits with Markle, also went to the wedding. George and Amal Clooney, Oprah Winfrey and Serena Williams were there as well.

TIME Magazine also enlisted Chopra to write an essay on Markle for its 100 Most Influential People list.

“This ever-smiling, strong free spirit found her prince, fell in love and in turn made a cynical world believe in fairy tales again. But more than anything else, Meghan is an important influencer in a world that needs strong public figures to respect and look up to. People the world can be inspired by,” Chopra wrote of her friend. “Meghan, standing shoulder to shoulder with Harry, will be a princess for the people.”

Photo credit: Instagram/ Meghan Markle