Priyanka Chopra Gives Clear Response When Asked If She and Meghan Markle Are Feuding Over Wedding Diss

In December, Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in a lavish celebration in India, and while many had speculated that her close friend, Meghan Markle, would attend the event, the Duchess was absent from the proceedings, leading to rumors that the two women were feuding.

Chopra addressed the reports during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night, to which she emphatically denied rumors of a tiff with her royal friend.

“Are the rumors true that you were upset that Meghan Markle skipped your wedding to Nick Jonas?” a caller asked, with host Andy Cohen adding, “They said you didn’t go to her baby shower because you were pissed at her.”

“Oh my god. No, it’s not true,” Chopra said with a laugh.

A source had told Page Six that because Markle did not attend Chopra’s wedding, Chopra in turn did not attend Markle’s recent baby shower in New York City.

“Priyanka was crushed,” the source claimed. “Their friendship is over unless Meghan apologizes. Priyanka is a huge international star with a tremendous social media following. She is probably more famous worldwide than Meghan is. She feels Meghan didn’t respect her and didn’t respect their friendship.”

An insider close to Chopra denied the claims, saying, “There are no issues between the two women. They are friends, and anything you’re being told otherwise is inaccurate and untrue.”

Chopra and Markle have been friends for years, and the Isn’t It Romantic star was in attendance at Markle’s May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. Chopra and Jonas also visited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at their country home in July.

During her WWHL appearance, Chopra also addressed her recent Instagram interaction with Miley Cyrus, with Chopra having commented on one of the singer’s recent posts.

“That moment when even your ex knows your socials have been [Fire],” Cyrus had written alongside a photo of a direct message with Jonas. The screenshot showed Cyrus sending Jonas a photo of her younger self wearing a Jonas Brothers t-shirt along with the message “Lols,” to which Jonas replied, “Amazing. These throwback shots have been [fire].”

After Cyrus posted the message, Chopra commented, “Lol. Hahaha..Hubby is right. These posts r [fire].”

Some fans thought the Quantico star was throwing a bit of shade with her response, but Chopra shot those rumors down and even revealed that she and Jonas had discussed a double date with Cyrus and her husband, Liam Hemsworth, who starred with Chopra in Isn’t It Romantic.

“We [Chopra and Hemsworth] actually talked about that—doing a double date at some point,” she told Cohen, adding that they would be a “fun group to go out with.”

“I’ve met Miley just a couple of times, but she’s amazing,” Chopra continued. “She showed so much support to Liam and the movie while we were doing promo and Liam was unwell.”

She further praised Cyrus’ music, saying, “I’m a fan, because I think her music is amazing, and you can’t deny that.”

Photo Credit: Watch What Happens Live