Priscilla Presley Shares 'Shocked' Tribute to Nick Cordero and His Family Following His Death Due to COVID-19

Priscilla Presley is joining the growing number of celebrities and fans mourning the loss of Broadway actor Nick Cordero. Cordero, just 41, died Sunday following a months-long battle with coronavirus complications. Taking to Twitter shortly after his wife, Amanda Kloots, had confirmed news of his passing, Presley paid emotional tribute to Cordero, saying that she was "shocked."

I’m so shocked to see the news today that Nick has passed. My heart and soul goes out to Nick Cordero’s beautiful wife and family. Rest In Peace, Nick — Priscilla Presley (@Cilla_Presley) July 6, 2020

Cordero, who shared 1-year-old son Elvis with Kloots, had first been admitted to the ICU in late March for what was initially believed to be pneumonia. Later confirmed to be battling COVID-19, the following three months would be an uphill battle in which he suffered a number of setbacks. Along with experiencing a drastic weight loss, blood clotting issues led to the amputation of his right leg, and a number of lung infections resulted in doctors determining that he would need a double lung transplant. On Sunday, however, Kloots revealed that her husband’s battle had come to an end.

Throughout his journey, which was widely documented, Presley had followed along. In a mid-April Instagram post, she had shared her support for the Blue Bloods actor, his wife, and little Elvis. Sharing a video of Kloots with her son, Presley wrote that she heard Cordero was "fighting the good fight for your wife and adorable son." She encouraged him to "stay strong and get better because 'you got a lot of living to do!'"

Cordero was best known for his role as Cheech in Bullets Over Broadway, a role that earned him a Tony Award nomination for best featured actor. Originally making his Broadway debut in 2012 in Rock of Ages, the Ontario native went on to appear in Waitress and A Bronx Tale. In 2017, he made three appearances in the eighth season of Blue Bloods. He and Kloots walked down the aisle that same year.

He is survived by his wife and their son, who celebrated his first birthday in June. A GoFundMe page originally created in April to support the family has since raised more than $750,000, with many donors posting tributes to the late star.