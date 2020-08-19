Priscilla Presley Selling $16M Mansion in Beverly Hills

Priscilla Presley is parting ways with her longtime Beverly Hills mansion. The actress listed her Italian-style villa for $15.995 million according to the Los Angeles Times. She originally bought the home to be closer to her late ex-husband Elvis Presley.

"Elvis stayed in the Holmby Hills home I found for us," the 75-year-old told Closer. "We were very, very close, and I wanted to make sure his house was near to our daughter, Lisa Marie." The two were married for six years before calling it quits in 1973 when the followed through with a divorce. At the time, Lisa Marie was just 5 years old.

She described the estate as a "sanctuary" saying it was "secluded with the gates, so you can't see in. It was a sanctuary for me." The seven-bedroom, eight-and-a-half bathroom home was built in 1951. Her home sits on an acre of land that is accented with brick walkways, patios, fountains, gardens and a tiled swimming pool with a tennis court to top it off. The inside was decorated with vaulted ceilings and exposed beams and beautiful arched doorways. If that wasn't enough, it also comes with it's very own, separate guest suit that sits above the garage.

This isn't the only home Presley's said goodbye to recently. Last year, she sold her ranch-style estate in Brentwood, California for $3.65 million, but originally bought the place for $170,000 in 1976 according to Architectural Digest. The home was built in 1949 and is only one-story with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and is 2,499 square feet.

The Presley family has been going through quite a bit the last few weeks after losing Presley's grandson Benjamin Keough. "Trying to put all the pieces of all the possible whys has penetrated my soul," Presley wrote in a statement shortly after his sudden and shocking death. "Each day I wake up I pray it will get better. Then, I think of my daughter and the pain she is going through as she was a doting mother. Ben's father, Danny, who is completely lost, as Ben was his only son. Riley, so loving and so close to him; Harper and Finley, who absolutely adored Ben. Navarone, who struggles deeply with loss and death. Rest in Peace Ben, you were loved.'

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.