See Princess Charlotte Steal Mother Kate Middleton’s Signature Move in Eugenie’s Wedding Portrait

Princess Charlotte took a page out of mother Kate Middleton’s book for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s official wedding portraits.

Charlotte and brother Prince George performed their bridesmaid and page boy duties respectively for the fourth time in under two years, sporting adorable smiles in the portrait shots.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have today released official photographs from their Wedding Day.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were Page Boy and Bridesmaid respectively for the ceremony at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. #royalweddding pic.twitter.com/SkIWiA3pXb — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 13, 2018

George can be seen flashing his toothy smile as Charlotte can be seen sitting beside him with her legs crossed at the ankle — a move that has become signature for her mother and is now known as the “Duchess Slant,” as first reported by PEOPLE.

In the image, the 3-year-old princess seems to be doing a similar stance, which just makes the photo more adorable.

“Typically the ‘Duchess Slant’ is used when a lady has to sit for an extended amount of time while keeping poise and posture,” royal etiquette expert Myka Meier told the outlet.

Both Middleton and Meghan Markle have been photographed several times using the pose.

In the official wedding portrait, taken by British fashion photographer Alex Bramall, George and Charlotte join their fellow bridal party members, cousins: Mia Tindall, Savannah, 7; Isla Phillips, 6; and, Maud Windsor, 5.

The wedding party also included 6-year-old Theodora Williams, the daughter of British singer Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field, and Louis De Givenchy, 6, the son of Zoe and Olivier De Givenchy.

The bridal party members reportedly wore designs by Amaia, one of Princess Kate’s favorite children’s wear designers.

One of the members of the Royal Family did not attend the event, as some noticed that despite Princess Charlotte and Prince George being a part of the wedding, their younger brother Prince Louis stayed home.

According to PEOPLE, the 5-month-old baby was deemed too young to attend the ceremony. He stayed behind in the care of Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s royal staff members. Prince Charles’ wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, also missed the ceremony due to a scheduling conflict.

Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank tied the knot on Friday, Oct. 12 in a ceremony at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Celebrity guests for the special day included Naomi Campbell, Cara Delevingne, Kate Moss, Ellie Goulding, Robbie Williams, Demi Moore and Liv Tyler, as well as the families of the bride and groom.

The ceremony led to a lunchtime reception at the Castle hosted by the Queen. An evening reception took place at the Royal Lodge, and a festival-inspired party on Saturday.