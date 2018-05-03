Princess Charlotte Ready to Reprise Role as Royal Bridesmaid for Uncle Harry’s Wedding

Princess Charlotte may only be three, but she is already an expert at weddings.

The little princess, who just welcomed little brother Prince Louis Arthur Charles on April 23, is set to be a royal bridesmaid at uncle Prince Harry‘s wedding to Meghan Markle on May 19, PEOPLE reports. This marks the princess’ second time being a bridesmaid, Charlotte taking on the role for aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding in 2017.

Charlotte will be joining her father, Prince William, in the royal wedding party.

It was announced on April 26 that Harry had asked his older brother to be his best man, with a source telling E! News that Prince William is expected to read something at the ceremony, and that they have “heard whispers” that the piece will be a poem or prose that their late mother, Princess Diana, favored.

The announcement of a best man breaks tradition, as there typically is not a best man at a royal wedding, but rather “supporters.” However, Prince William broke tradition as well, asking Prince Harry to be his best man when he wed Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011.

Harry and Markle, who are set to walk down the aisle on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, announced their engagement in November, and in March revealed that the wedding will be open to some members of the public.

“Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have said they want their Wedding Day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too,” a statement read. “This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters and values of the Bride and Groom.”

Kensington Palace shared that Harry and Markle have invited 2,640 people into the grounds of Windsor Castle to watch the couple’s arrival, as well as their departure as they depart the castle on a carriage procession through the town of Windsor.

The lucky members of the public will be made up of 1,200 residents from “every corner of the United Kingdom” who will be nominated to attend by nine regional Lord Lieutenant offices. Harry and Markle have requested that those chosen represent a variety of ages and backgrounds and include young people who have displayed strong leadership and served their communities.

Also invited will be 200 people from various charities associated with the couple, 100 students from two local schools, 610 Windsor Castle community members and 530 Members of The Royal Households and Crown Estate.