Prince William Reportedly Accuses Harry of 'Putting Fame Over Family'

Prince William and Prince Harry have reportedly not been in the greatest place in their relationship. Additional rumors regarding their relationship emerged following Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey, during which the couple opened up about why they decided to take a step back from their positions as senior working members of the royal family. According to a new report from Us Weekly, Harry and William's relationship has taken another turn, with the latter accusing his younger brother of putting "fame over family," based on that tell-all interview.

“The conversation Harry and William had after the big interview didn’t end well," a source said about the brothers. They also noted that they "haven't seen each other for over a year" since the Duke of Sussex decided to take a step back from the royal lifestyle with his wife. The source added that William isn't happy with how Harry has been handling post-royal life since moving to California with Markle and their son Archie.

“William feels that Harry has gotten too big for his boots since moving to California — that success and Hollywood have gone to his head,” the insider continued. “He’s already accused [Harry] of putting fame over family after the big interview.” While there has been a major strain on Harry and William's relationship, they are set to attend the same event this summer for the unveiling of a statue dedicated to their late mother, Princess Diana. But, before the event takes place, William reportedly "is insisting" on meeting with his younger brother. Although, Harry is reportedly "refusing to meet up" and "won't be bossed around." The source added about the event, “If Harry acts out on the day or even worse, doesn’t show up, William will never, ever forgive him.”

Harry and Markle made some major claims about the royal family during their interview with Winfrey, which aired on March 7. At one point, Markle claimed that a member of the royal family raised concerns about the color of their child's skin. Neither she nor Harry identified who issued this alleged concern, but the prince did clarify that it was not his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, or his grandfather, Prince Philip. In response to the interview, the queen released a statement that read, in part, that "the issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning," and continued to note that "while some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."