Prince William Opens up About Princess Charlotte’s Ponytail ‘Nightmare’

Like many dads who have daughters, Prince William has had to learn some hairstyling tricks, though the Duke of Cambridge admitted that there was one particular style that gave him some trouble when it came to his own daughter.

Speaking to a fellow dad who shared that he learned to style his daughter’s hair by watching YouTube videos, William offered a look into his experience with 3-year-old Princess Charlotte.

“Never try to do a ponytail!” he said, according to PEOPLE magazine. “Nightmare.”

William’s wife, Kate Middleton, interjected, “Have you tried to do a plait? It’s the weaving…really hard.”

The Duke noted, “I can do [Charlotte’s] ponytail, but that’s about it as I don’t have enough hair to practice on!”

William and Middleton were visiting Revoe Park in Blackpool, which used to be a gathering spot for addicts and has been converted into a family-friendly playground. The park is now used by local father’s groups and kindergartens to help promote better parenting and outdoor learning.

First, the royal couple toured a workshed where local dads learn new skills.

“The shed here is open on a Tuesday, so dads can come down either on their own or with their kids so they can chat, build structures, make chairs out of pallets,” Blackpool’s Dads 4 Life member Dave Bannister told the pair. “It improves their mental health by getting them doing something and up-skilling.”

When William took a closer look at one of the bird boxes, his wife joked, “Are you going to show off your DIY skills?”

Next, William and Middleton spoke with a group of children who were roasting marshmallows at a campfire, with the kids gifting the royals woodland necklaces they had made.

“William was asking what we get up to,” Ellie Mae-Coleman, who brought her daughter Bella to the event, told reporters. We do all sorts of things: mini beast hunts, make dens and of course toast marshmallows!”

“I called Will ‘Will,’ and I was like, ‘Ah, sorry,’ and he said, ‘Don’t worry, that’s my name!’” she added.

The Duke and Duchess also helped children from the Revoe Learning Academy Children Center plant flowers and seeds, with Middleton receiving flowers and William being handed some daffodils upon leaving the visit.

William and Middleton have made several royal appearances in recent days, visiting Northern Ireland before attending a reception thrown by the Queen at Buckingham Palace on March 5 to honor Prince Charles.

Photo Credit: Pool/Samir Hussein