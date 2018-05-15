Prince William Makes Public Appearance Days Before Royal Wedding

Prince William has just days to go before he serves as best man in brother Prince Harry’s wedding, but the royal is still taking the time to perform his princely duties in the interim.

On Tuesday morning, the father of three stepped out to support the victims of the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire, which claimed 71 victims when a residential building in North Kensington went up in flames.

The first floor of the building had housed the Dale Youth Boxing Club, which is known as one of the best boxing clubs in the country and has been credited with positively affecting young people’s lives. The club has also turned out medal-winning athletes including WBA super middleweight champion George Groves and Olympic gold medallist James DeGale.

To help with the rebuild, William joined the crew of the BBC One show, DIY SOS, which is working to build a new community center and replace the boxing club. The show focuses on projects for people and communities in need, and presenter Nick Knowles said the project was one of the DIY SOS‘s “morally most important” to date, the BBC shares.

This isn’t the first time William has been on the show, as he and Harry previously appeared on the program in 2015 when they helped convert homes in Manchester for military veterans.

The brothers will team up once again when Harry marries Meghan Markle, with William set to stand next to his brother on the day.

Kensington Palace announced the news in April with a series of photos of the two brothers.

“Prince Harry has asked his brother The Duke of Cambridge to be his Best Man at his wedding to Ms. Meghan Markle,” the palace tweeted.

Another tweet read, “The Duke of Cambridge is honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St George’s Chapel, Windsor on May 19th.”

The Duke of Cambridge is honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St George’s Chapel, Windsor on May 19th. pic.twitter.com/mQ0eh7Q0pR — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 26, 2018

One accompanying photo sees the princes as children, while another is a shot from William’s 2011 wedding to Kate Middleton, at which Harry served as best man.

Prince Harry served as best man to The Duke of Cambridge at his wedding to Miss Catherine Middleton in 2011. pic.twitter.com/klHGqeAyeb — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 26, 2018

Photo Credit: Getty / WPA Pool