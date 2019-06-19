Prince William and Kate Middleton Release Statement After Convoy Hits and Hospitalizes 83-Year-Old Woman

Prince William and Kate Middleton are “saddened” after their royal convoy was involved in an accident on Monday that left an 83-year-old woman hospitalized with serious injuries.

Shortly after the accident occurred, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement via Kensington Palace to The Telegraph in which they expressed their grief at the tragic event and sent their well-wishes to 83-year-old pedestrian Irene Mayor.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were deeply concerned and saddened to hear about the accident on Monday afternoon,” the statement reads. “Their Royal Highnesses have sent their very best wishes to Irene and her family and will stay in touch throughout every stage of her recovery.”

The Cambridges reportedly also had flowers and a handwritten note delivered to Mayor’s bedside, and while William reportedly wished to send his well-wishes in person, a member of his staff saw the family after it was deemed that the future king’s visit would be too intrusive given Mayor’s current condition.

According to reports, the incident had occurred at 12:05 p.m. local time while the royal couple was traveling from London to Windsor, England for the Garter Day ceremony. An eyewitness claimed that a police motorcycle in their convoy collided with Mayor “and she spun round, off her feet, and fell badly on the floor.”

The collision left the 83-year-old with “lots of injuries” and was taken to a nearby hospital,” where they were said to be “keeping her stable at the moment.”

In a statement, a spokesman for the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) explained that the incident, which neither William nor Middleton witnessed, is currently under investigation.

“We are investigating the circumstances surrounding a collision involving a marked police motorcycle attached to the Royalty and Specialist Protection Command and a woman pedestrian on Upper Richmond Road, Richmond, south west London at 12:50 p.m. on Monday, June 17,” the spokesperson said. “The woman, in her 80s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a London hospital where she remains in a serious but stable condition. “In line with procedure, the Metropolitan Police Service referred the collision to the IOPC.”

“The officer involved is assisting our enquiries as a witness,” the IOPC spokesperson continued. “Our immediate thoughts are with the injured woman and her family and those affected by the incident. The woman’s family has asked that their privacy be respected at this time.”

The Monday incident marks the fourth traffic accident involving a member of the Royal Family in just seven months and comes five months after Prince Philip was involved in a an accident near Sandringham Estate. In that incident, neither party involved was injured.