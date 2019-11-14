Prince William and Harry Hint at End of Reported Rift With Instagram Post

The rumored rift between brothers Prince William and Prince Harry may be starting to ease up a bit. In an Instagram post, William took time to acknowledge Harry and Meghan Markle‘s work with them and the charity Shout. While it didn’t seem like a huge gesture, it was enough to get fans talking.

Harry’s Instagram account also mentioned his brother and Kate Middleton in their Instagram Story. “Shout was launched by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal) in May this year,” it read along with photos of the royal couples.

Fans were delighted to see this. “I love the inclusiveness of Harry and Meghan. Maturity at its peak,” one wrote.

“Just love to see family together. Problems exist, but love and duty came first,” another said.

“The four of you (William, Catherine, Harry, Meghan) are a bright future for your country. I hope you always stick together and make things work. You are loved by many,” another commented.

It was reported by Us Weekly in October that William is worried about his brother following the release of the documentary that followed Harry and Markle on their trip to Africa.

“William is extremely concerned about Harry and Meghan,” the source told the outlet. “Even though the brothers have grown apart, William still cares about Harry and is hoping that he’ll open up to him about his current struggles. William wants to be there for Harry and hates seeing him in such a bad place. Despite their differences, blood is thicker than water.”

In the film, Harry says, “We’re certainly on different paths at the moment […] I’ll always be there for him and as I know, he’ll always be there for me. We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy but I love him dearly.”