Prince William and Harry Hint at End of Reported Rift With Instagram Post

The rumored rift between brothers Prince William and Prince Harry may be starting to ease up a bit. In an Instagram post, William took time to acknowledge Harry and Meghan Markle‘s work with them and the charity Shout. While it didn’t seem like a huge gesture, it was enough to get fans talking.
“Catherine and I, and Harry and Meghan couldn’t be more proud of what Shout has accomplished. We’re hugely proud and hugely grateful to all of you for being part of this.” — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined @GiveUsAShoutInsta’s special #CrisisVolunteer celebration event, bringing together people from across the UK who volunteer around the clock with Shout to support people in crisis. As volunteers access their shifts from computers in their own homes, the event was an excellent opportunity for this virtual community to meet and see the scale of the national network they have joined. Shout is a 24/7 text support service which was researched and developed by The Royal Foundation as a legacy of the @Heads_Together Campaign, and launched by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex @SussexRoyal in May 2019. The service has since seen volunteers exchange 6 million messages with people in crisis — thank you to all the incredible Shout volunteers! #Shout85258 Swipe 👉 to see more photos from today’s celebrations. 📷 PA / Shout / Kensington Palace
Harry’s Instagram account also mentioned his brother and Kate Middleton in their Instagram Story. “Shout was launched by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal) in May this year,” it read along with photos of the royal couples.
Fans were delighted to see this. “I love the inclusiveness of Harry and Meghan. Maturity at its peak,” one wrote.
“Just love to see family together. Problems exist, but love and duty came first,” another said.
“The four of you (William, Catherine, Harry, Meghan) are a bright future for your country. I hope you always stick together and make things work. You are loved by many,” another commented.
It was reported by Us Weekly in October that William is worried about his brother following the release of the documentary that followed Harry and Markle on their trip to Africa.
“William is extremely concerned about Harry and Meghan,” the source told the outlet. “Even though the brothers have grown apart, William still cares about Harry and is hoping that he’ll open up to him about his current struggles. William wants to be there for Harry and hates seeing him in such a bad place. Despite their differences, blood is thicker than water.”
In the film, Harry says, “We’re certainly on different paths at the moment […] I’ll always be there for him and as I know, he’ll always be there for me. We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy but I love him dearly.”