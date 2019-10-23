Prince William ‘Extremely Concerned’ for Brother Harry and Meghan Markle, According to Reports

A recent ITV documentary following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s recent tour of South Africa saw the royal couple make several candid admissions about their life, including the intense scrutiny they have been receiving from the British tabloids. While Harry’s brother Prince William has not publicly spoken about the film, a source told Us Weekly that the Duke of Cambridge is “extremely worried” about the couple.

“William is extremely concerned about Harry and Meghan,” the source said. “Even though the brothers have grown apart, William still cares about Harry and is hoping that he’ll open up to him about his current struggles. William wants to be there for Harry and hates seeing him in such a bad place. Despite their differences, blood is thicker than water.”

Another source told CNN that the media is overinflating William’s brotherly concern for Harry, adding that reports by alleged palace insiders and friends are “classic examples of anti-Prince Harry and Meghan hysteria.”

William’s alleged reaction comes after the film saw the Duke and Duchess of Sussex open up about the stress they feel due to the media coverage they’ve endured over the past few years. Harry also opened up about his relationship with William, confirming that the two are not as close as they once were amid longstanding reports of a rift between the pair.

“We’re certainly on different paths at the moment […] I’ll always be there for him and as I know, he’ll always be there for me. We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy but I love him dearly,” Harry said, adding that the “majority” of reports surrounding his relaitonship with William “are created out of nothing.”

In addition to his relationship with William, the documentary saw Harry discuss his late mother, Princess Diana, telling Tom Bradby, “I will not be bullied into playing a game that killed my mum.”

“My mom clearly taught me a certain set of values of which I will try and always uphold despite the role and the job that sometimes that entails, if you know what I mean. But I think I will always protect my family, and now I have a family to protect,” he said. “Everything that she went through and what happened to her is incredibly raw, every single day, and that’s not me being paranoid, that’s just me not wanting a repeat of the past. And if anybody else knew what I knew, being it a father, be it a husband, be it anyone, you would be doing exactly what I’m doing as well.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Samir Hussein