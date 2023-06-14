Prince William Delivers Message for Palace Guards After Fainting Incidents

Prince William is sending his gratitude to the palace guards after several soldiers fainted amid the sweltering heat during the Colonel's Review Saturday. In a rare personal message, the Prince of Wales applauded the units for their participation despite the "difficult conditions," which saw temperatures hit 86 degrees Fahrenheit as British soldiers wore woolen tunics and bearskin hats.

"A big thank you to every solider who took part in the Colonel's Review this morning in the heat," William personally wrote on his and wife Kate Middleton's joint Twitter account Saturday. "Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job. Thank you. W."

The rare personal message of thanks came just shortly after William lead the rehearsal for the Colonel's Review at Horse Guards Parade for the first time. During the event, William, honorary Colonel of the Guards, reviewed more than 1,400 soldiers and 300 horses from the Household Division of the Welsh, Irish, Scottish, Grenadier, and Coldstream Guards. During the review, they performed complex drill maneuvers to music with what the prince's office called a "distinctly Welsh theme." The review was especially difficult, as London was forecast to reach 30 C (86 F), with the high temperatures and the full military regalia resulting in several guardsmen fainting.

As the crew stood at attention in front of William, who was on horseback, a member of the Band of the Welsh Guards fainted. Medics rushed to the trombonist's aid and carried him out in a stretcher. Three British royal guards also collapsed during the rehearsal. In a follow-up tweet, William noted that "the hard work and preparation that goes into an event like this is a credit to all involved, especially in today's conditions."

The rehearsal was held in preparation of the annual Trooping the Colour, an annual military parade held each June to mark the monarch's official birthday. The recently-coronated King Charles III will oversee the ceremony on June 17. The weekend event will also include a parade to Buckingham Palace and a military flypast, which members of the British royal family will watch from the palace balcony. The Telegraph reports that the festivities will feature every regiment of the Household Division for the first time in more than 30 years. This year's Trooping the Colour will be the first in honor of Charles, 74.