British Guards Faint in Heat as Prince William Views Military Parade

While saluting Prince William on Saturday, several British soldiers succumbed to the heat in woolen tunics and bearskin hats. As many as three guardsmen fainted during the Colonel's Review, a military parade in which the prince of Wales, honorary Colonel of the Guards, reviewed more than 1,400 soldiers of the Household Division and King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, reported the Associated Press. On Saturday, London was forecast to reach 30 C (86 F). William tweeted afterward: "A big thank you to every solider who took part in the Colonel's Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job." This event was a rehearsal for Trooping the Colour, an annual military parade held on the monarch's birthday every June. On June 17, King Charles III will oversee the ceremony. King Charles' birthday parade will mark the first of his reign, though Queen Elizabeth held her annual event around the same time.

For the parade next Saturday, Prince William proudly prepared the Welsh Guards regiment and members of the household division on Saturday morning. During the parade, the Welsh Guards will be Trooping the Colour and presenting their flag to the King. "The purpose of the Colonel's review is to decide that they are ready for the monarch," an army source told PEOPLE. Prince Charles rode on horseback down the Mall in London as he led the parade. Among his clothing was a bearskin cap, tunic, garter sash, and sword, all worn as part of the Guard of Honour Order.

During the rehearsal, more than 1,400 troops and 300 horses from the Household Division of the Welsh, Irish, Scottish, Grenadier, and Coldstream Guards were paraded for Prince William's inspection. They performed complex drill maneuvers to music with what the prince's office called a "distinctly Welsh theme." New melodies were also composed by Band of the Welsh Guards members specifically for this event. On Saturday, Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla, and millions of television viewers will watch the parade. This will be Prince William's first rehearsal since he was named ceremonial Colonel of the Welsh Guards after Queen Elizabeth's death in September. He did conduct the Colonel's review last year when he was Colonel of the Irish Guards, a role now held by Princess Kate. Trooping the Colour takes place during a busy time for the royal family. After the parade, the Order of the Garter will be celebrated at Windsor's St. George's Chapel, and the Royal Ascot horse races will take place the following week.