Prince Jackson Mourns Grandfather Joe: ‘Sheer Willpower and Dedication’

Prince Jackson is mourning the loss of his grandfather Joe Jackson, saying he was full of “sheer willpower and dedication.”

In a post to Instagram, the son of Michael Jackson memorialized the Jackson family patriarch in a heartfelt message along with a photo of them together at a family event.

“This man is and always will be an example of sheer willpower and dedication, Jackson wrote. “He didn’t choose the path that was the easiest but he choose the path that was best for his family.

“You taught me to take pride in the Jackson name and what it really means, you taught me dedication in the face of adversity and most of all you showed me strength and fearlessness,” the 21-year-old added. “There is and never will be someone like you. Fly free and until we meet again The Hawk.”

Many of Jackson’s followers have commented on his post, sharing their thoughts and feelings on the loss of his grandfather.

“My deepest Condolences to you Prince and to your Entire Family,” one follower wrote. “Sending prayers…Love and [Strength]…much love and Respect.”

“I’m so sorry Prince. Remember that your Grandfather and your Father will remain near you and your family forever,” someone else said. “I wish you all the best and the love of the world.”

“I’m sorry for the whole Jackson family, I can not believe that God has it in his glory, rest in peace, Joe, my condolences, Prince, and the whole Jackson family, I can not believe it,” another follower commented. “June 25, Michael Jackson died and now his father , now more than ever, I feel very sad now they are reunited father and son in heaven, another angel returns home, has been an example, although he was very hard with his children, but he was a great example to follow.”

Many of have taken to social media to mourn Joe’s death, with a number of them honoring him on Twitter.

I am deeply sorry to hear of the passing of Joe Jackson. My heartfelt sympathy is with all the Jackson family. I wish them love, comfort and peace through their loss.

With My Sincerest Condolences,

Paula — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) June 27, 2018

“I don’t care how the media vilifies Joe Jackson, but without him, there is no Michael, Janet, or The Jackson 5,” one fan said. “Rest easy, Papa Joe.”

“Rest In Peace [Joe Jackson] and thank you for sharing your children with us all these years,” another tweeted. “As long as their music is played, your memory will never die.”

Joe passed away on June 27 at the age of 89. His cause of death has not been officially announced, but he had been hospitalized earlier in the month for terminal cancer.