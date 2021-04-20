Woman Demands Prince Harry Be Arrested After Being Fooled by Catfish Scammer

✖

A lawyer in India attempted to get Prince Harry arrested, claiming she was duped into believing she would be marrying the Duke of Sussex, even though he is happily married to Meghan Markle. Palwinder Kaur took her case to the Punjab and Haryana High Court earlier this month, but a judge dismissed the petition as a "day-dreamer's fantasy." The judge suggested Kaur was the victim of a catfish scheme.

Kaur sought legal action against Harry, 36, and asked the court to issue an arrest warrant against the prince for "not fulfilling a promise" to marry her, reports India TV News. While Justice Arvid Singh Sangwan tried to be sympathetic, he still dismissed the plea on April 8. He then said that her "Prince Harry" might have just been someone in a local cyber cafe.

"It is well-known fact that fake IDs are created on various social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, etc, and authenticity of such conversation cannot be relied upon by this Court," Sangwan said. "There is every possibility that so-called Prince Harry may be sitting in a Cyber Cafe of a village in Punjab, looking for greener pastures for himself." His court found "no ground" to go forward with the petition and can "only show its sympathy for the petitioner that she has believed such fake conversation to be true." The court then dismissed the petition.

Kaur also made mistakes in her filing. She listed the defendant as "Prince Harry Middleton, son of Prince Charles Middleton, resident of the UK." However, "Middleton" is the last name of Kate Middleton, the wife of Prince William and Harry's sister-in-law. She asked the court to order U.K. police to arrest Harry. However, Kaur admitted to the court that she has never been to the U.K. and only spoke to "Harry" through social media private messages. She claimed to even send messages to a "Prince Charles" to say she was engaged to Harry.

Harry and Markle married in May 2018 and are parents to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born in May 2019. Markle is now expecting their second child, which is why she was unable to travel to Prince Philip's funeral last weekend with Harry. It was Harry's first trip to the U.K. since he and Markle moved to California and stepped down from senior roles in the royal family. Although Markle was not there, she reportedly sent a wreath with a handwritten card to Queen Elizabeth II and her family.