Prince Harry Was Reportedly ‘Obsessed’ With Jennifer Aniston Before Meghan Markle Marriage

Prince Harry might have a thing for actresses who play characters named Rachel. Before he dated and married former Suits star Meghan Markle, he was reportedly obsessed with Friends star Jennifer Aniston.

According to a new book and documentary on Aniston, Harry got a hold of Aniston’s phone number and texted her emojis, reports The Sunday Mirror. He allegedly became “obsessed” with her after seeing her famous 2009 GQ cover, where she is wearing only a tie.

The couple never had a date, but he told friends he thought Aniston, 16 years his senior, was “princess material.”

“Harry was infatuated with Jen for years. He told friends she was ‘princess material.’ He visited LA and was partying heavily with models there,” author Ian Halperin claims in his upcoming Aniston book. “He told a close friend his favourite actress was Jen and got her number. He texted her and sent emojis. One source told me Jen was aware of Harry’s crush but didn’t want to lead him on because of the age difference.”

A spokesman for Aniston told The Mirror Halperin’s claims are “false,” although the author insists stood by his reporting.

“I stand by everything in the film and book,” Halperin told The Mirror.

Strangely enough, both Aniston and Markle played Rachels on the small screen. Aniston’s breakout role was Rachel Green on Friends, while Markle starred as Rachel Zane on USA Network’s Suits.

Harry and Markle met in 2016 on a blind date and got engaged in November 2017. They married in May 2018 and received the titles Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

On May 6, the couple welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, whom they chose not to give a royal title. They released a new photo of Archie, who will still become a Prince when Harry’s father Prince Charles becomes king, on Sunday to celebrate Father’s Day.

“We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement last month. “The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.”

As for Aniston, she is currently single. She was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2017. She can now be seen in Adam Sandler’s new Netflix movie, Murder Mystery, and is slated to star in Apple TV+’s The Morning Show.

Photo credit: Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images