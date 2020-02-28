Prince Harry Recreates Iconic Beatles Abbey Road Photo During Visit With Jon Bon Jovi

Prince Harry headed to the recording studio on Friday, joining Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road Studios in London to record a single for the upcoming Invictus Games. While they were there, they made sure to recreate the photo made famous by The Beatles of the four members of the group crossing the street, with Harry and Bon Jovi joined by two members of the Invictus Games Choir for the famed shot.

Harry and Bon Jovi teamed with the choir to record the song “Unbroken,” and Harry’s @sussexroyal Instagram account posted a video of the two in the booth together, Bon Jovi giving Harry a few tips before they launched into the song, though the clip stopped just before the two began to sing.

“Pretend you’re singing in your bedroom,” the rocker told Harry, who took a few deep breaths and loosened up before Bon Jovi began to strum his guitar. “That’s easy. Breathe deep. Shout it out.”

Another video featured a snippet of the song and saw Harry and Bon Jovi watch the Invictus Choir do their own recording before Harry spoke with several members.

“Recorded inside Abbey Road Studios, home to The Beatles and other music legends, The Duke of Sussex joins Jon Bon Jovi and the Invictus Games Choir for a special live session in aid of the Invictus Games Foundation,” the caption shares. “The song being played, called ‘Unbroken’, was created by Jon Bon Jovi to shine a spotlight on those veterans living with Post Traumatic Stress Injury (PTSI), to honour their service and acknowledge the strength of the Armed Forces community. The Duke and JBJ are both strong supporters of the military community, with The Duke founding the Invictus Games in 2014.”

This year’s Invictus Games are scheduled for May 9 – May 16, which will likely be around the time that Harry and Meghan Markle step back from their royal duties. A statement on the couple’s website this month shared that the Sussex’s transition into their new lives will happen in Spring 2020. Harry and Markle will become privately funded members of the royal family and will start a new non-profit entity, with their new role to be put under a 12-month review period.

