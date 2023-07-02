Prince Harry and Prince William Reunite in Honor of Late Mother Princess Diana

It's still not clear where Prince William and Prince Harry stand with each other on a personal level, but they set that aside for a family event on Friday. Both princes of the British royal family participated in the Diana Award ceremony, which champions young people making big changes in the world for the better. The catch is that both of them filmed their parts of the ceremony separately.

The Diana Award is an annual event to honor ambitious young people trying to do good in the world. According to a report by PEOPLE, this year's show started off with pre-recorded remarks by Prince William, who praised the recipients for the "challenges they have overcome." He said: "What unites them is their courage, compassion and a relentless dedication to improving the lives of others. Today, we recognize the power of all young people – the power to challenge the status quo, to confront injustice, and to inspire meaningful change."

"To all the award recipients, I extend my heartfelt congratulations," Prince William went on. "Your accomplishments are a testament to your passion and commitment to creating positive change. You are an inspiration to everyone. And to everyone watching all these stories remind us why organizations like The Diana Award are so important. It is a reminder that when we invest in young people, when we provide them with the tools and opportunities to make a difference, they can truly change the world."

"A belief shared by my mother, and one I am proud to continue in her name. To all the award recipients, I extend my heartfelt congratulations. Your accomplishments are a testament to your passion and commitment to creating positive change. You are the torchbearers of hope and inspiration, lighting the way for others to follow," the heir concluded. Later, Prince Harry's remarks were played as well, speaking about how this tradition honors his mother and her legacy.

"When someone steps up to be of service, they automatically join this collective," he said. No one is ever a conduit for change alone. Each one of us has the ability to help create a more equitable world. The brilliant Award recipients we're honoring today are proof of that. They exemplify the notion that when we use our voices, change can happen. As we come together, I am reminded of the profound belief my mother held in the transformative power of young people. She recognized their unique ability to challenge the status quo and push for a more inclusive and compassionate society."

Prince Harry went on: "Her legacy continues to inspire and serve as an example of how to navigate the complexities of our world today. So many of the numerous challenges that we face disproportionately affect young people and, of course, their futures. Whether it's climate change, mental health, or systemic injustices, the obstacles can sometimes seem overwhelming. But, what gives me hope is the collective power we possess when we work together – the strength in the diversity of voices and perspectives that encompass it."

The Diana Award was given to 189 people from 31 countries this year, and it expanded its international impact as well. The organization held a summit in Los Angeles earlier this year – the first of its kind outside of the U.K. – and Prince Harry was in attendance. He met with some of the honorees and discussed their work – particularly on social issues. Both he and Prince William saw this event as a sign of a brighter future.