Prince Harry's Net Worth: What to Know Following His Royal Exit

✖

When Prince Harry made the decision to step down as a working member of the Royal Family and move his wife, Meghan Markle, and their first child, Archie, to the United States to live as private citizens, there was a lot of concern as to how the family would support itself. In the bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired on CBS, Harry revealed that he was completely cut off financially early in 2020. The young family also now had the burden of paying for their own private security (which can come at the hefty price tag of $4,600 a day), and the need to make money to support themselves were major motivators to get involved with Netflix and Spotify. However, Harry told Oprah that they were "was never part of the plan."

Harry also admitted to Oprah that they were largely living off of money that his mother had left him. "This was never the intention," Harry said in the interview. "We’re certainly not complaining, our life is great now, we’ve got a beautiful house, I’ve got a beautiful family. The dogs are really happy. At the time during Covid, the suggestion by a friend was ‘what about streamers?’ and we hadn’t thought about it. There were all sorts of different options and from my perspective, I just needed enough money to pay for security to keep my family safe."

Since the interview, Harry has also accepted the position of chief impact officer at BetterUp, a San Francisco-based startup specializing in coaching and mental health, and joined the Aspen Institute's new Commission on Information Disorder as a commissioner. With the new positions, streaming deals, and family money, what is Prince Harry's net worth lately? Surprisingly, it has likely increased since leaving the Royal Family.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Harry is now worth an estimated $60 million when combined with his wife's personal money. His net worth prior to stepping down was estimated to be around $30 million due to the $20 million dollar trust fund from his mother that he inherited on his 25th birthday. Since moving to California, the couple has signed an estimated $120 million in streaming deals, so it's safe to say that they've made good on their promise to become financially independent after cutting ties with the Royal Family.

"PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. PopCulture nor ViacomCBS are responsible for prices subject to change.