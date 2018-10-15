Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Sweetest Remarks on Having Kids and Starting a Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently expecting their first child, with Markle due in Spring 2019.

Both separately and together, the couple has been extremely open about their desire to have children, speaking about starting a family in various interviews even before they met and got married. With a baby on the way, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are sure to begin speaking about their expanding family, providing royal fans with even more swoon-worthy moments.

Read on for some of the couple’s cutest quotes so far about starting a family.

Step by step

During their engagement interview with the BBC in November 2017, the pair discussed the prospect of having children, something they were both completely on board with.

“I think, you know, one step at a time,” Harry said. “Hopefully we’ll start a family in the near future.”

The right person

Harry had been vocal for years about wanting children, though he always maintained that he needed to find the right person first.

“I’ve longed for kids since I was very, very young,” he told ABC News in May 2012. “I’m waiting to find the right person, someone who is willing to take on the job.”

All in good time

In 2015, Harry told Sky News that he was waiting for the proper moment to have children.

“Of course, I would love to have kids right now, but there is a process that one has to go through,” he said. “It would be great to have someone else next to me, but the time will come. Whatever happens, happens.”

Raising a family

Markle told Lifestyle magazine in 2015 that she too was looking forward to starting a family.

“My life is more amazing than I ever thought it could be. I dreamt of becoming a successful working actress, which I can now very thankfully tick off the list. And I also dream to have a family,” she said. “It’s all about balance, and I have so much happiness in my career and am fortunate to travel the world and see so many amazing things — it will also be nice to be anchored to something grounded and in the same place. Raising a family will be a wonderful part of that.”

Gifts to pass down

Should Markle have a daughter, she already has the perfect gift for her little girl, telling Hello! magazine in 2015 that a present that she once bought for herself will one day go to her child.

“I’ve always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch,” she said. “When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season — which at the time felt like such a milestone — I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version. I had it engraved on the back, ‘To M.M. From M.M.’ and I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That’s what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them.”

Ready for kids

Harry told People in May 2016 that his mindset depends on the moment.

“There have been moments through life, especially when we do a tour abroad, when I think, ‘I’d love to have kids now,’” he said. “And then there are other times when I bury my head in the sand going, ‘All right, don’t need kids!’ There’s no rush. I think…I tell you what: There’s been times I’ve been put off having children.”

Baby products

The couple also hinted at expanding their family during a trip to Ireland in March, when they spoke to a couple who owns baby product company Shnuggle.

“I am sure at one point we will need the whole thing,” Markle said while viewing products with Harry. “It’s very sweet.”

