Here’s When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Get Married

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally announced their engagement, and people on both sides of the Atlantic are ecstatic. The official Clarence House Twitter account made the announcement earlier today, stating, “The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course.”

The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/zdaHR4mcY6 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 27, 2017



The Clarence House represents official announcements from Prince Charles, Harry’s father and the Prince of Wales. A spring wedding leaves little time to prepare — especially for the grandiose affair that a royal wedding needs to be. Sources say that Markle’s engagement ring was designed by Prince Harry himself, and it features two diamonds that belonged to the late Princess Diana.

In addition to preparing to tie the knot, Prince Harry and his brother will appear in Star Wars: The Last Jedi as storm troopers next month. Markle has the second half of season 7 of Suits airing on the USA Network, though it was recently announced that she’ll be leaving the series after that. The announcement accelerated early rumors about the actress’s engagement to Prince Harry.

Prince Harry and Markle’s relationship has only been public since early 2017, though it’s presumed that the two were dating for at least six months before that. The press has been anticipating this announcement for some time now, especially in Britain. British news outlets were criticized early on in the couple’s relationship for the “racial overtones” of their reporting. Markle identifies herself as biracial.

Photo Credit: Getty / Chris Jackson