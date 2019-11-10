Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Reunite With Prince William, Kate Middleton for First Public Outing Since July

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton reunited for their first public outing together in months on a solemn occasion Saturday. The royal quartet appeared at the Festival of Remembrance Service at Royal Albert Hall. The last time all four were seen together was during a family playdate during a polo match in July.

Middleton and Markle both wore dark dresses on the occasion, while Harry and William wore matching maroon and black-striped ties. All four wore red poppy pins, which have been used to memorialize military members killed in war since 1921.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As PEOPLE notes, other members of the Royal Family attended, including Queen Elizabeth II. Prince Charles; Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Princess Anne; Sophie, Countess of Wessex; and Prince Edward also attended.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Nov 9, 2019 at 2:20pm PST

Kensington Palace shared several photos from the event on the royal family’s official Instagram page.

“This evening The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined Her Majesty The Queen and Members of [the Royal Family] to attend the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall,” Kensington Palace said in a statement. “This year’s [Festival of Remembrance] commemorated and honoured those from Britain, the Commonwealth and the Allies who made victory possible in the Second World War. As they fought together 75 years ago, this evening we honoured them today by remembering together — the theme of this year’s Festival of Remembrance.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s team also shared photos from the event on their Instagram page.

“‪This year’s Festival marked the 75th anniversary of a number of crucial battles of 1944, with a particular emphasis on the collaboration and friendship of the British, Commonwealth and Allied armies who fought them,” the Duke and Duchess’ team noted. “A unique tribute was given to acknowledge those involved both past and present, culminating in a special parade of some of the last surviving veterans who fought and served in 1944.‬”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Nov 9, 2019 at 2:26pm PST

William and Middleton have regularly attended the Festival of Remembrance Services since they married in 2011. Harry and Markle made their first appearance together at last year’s event.

While Nov. 11 is known as Veterans Day in the U.S., it is referred to as Remembrance Day in the Commonwealth of Nations, the group of former territories of the British Empire. The day marks the day World War I ended, at 11 a.m. on the 11th day of the 11h month in 1918. A moment of silence is marked at 11 a.m. to remember those who died fighting.

Since William and Harry have rarely been seen together at official events since Harry married Markle in May 2018, there have been non-stop rumors about a rift between the two brothers. Harry touched on the rumors during the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

“Inevitably stuff happens. But we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers,” Harry explained. “We’re certainly on different paths at the moment. I’ll always be there for him and as I know, he’ll always be there for me. We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy but I love him dearly.”

In March, Markle and Harry officially “split” from Middleton and William by creating their own offices and moving out of London. They now live at Windsor Castle’s Frogmore Cottage, run their own Instagram page and a separate charity. The Sussexes also welcomed their first child, Archie, in May.