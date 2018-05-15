How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Spend Last Night Before Royal Wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are just days away from their May 19 wedding, and more details are emerging each day in regard to the royal nuptials.

The latest involves the evening before the pair’s wedding, with Entertainment Tonight reporting that the couple will spend the night in two different hotels.

Prince Harry will stay at Dorchester Collection’s Coworth Park along with best man Prince William, while Markle and her mom, Doria Ragland, will sleep at Cliveden House Hotel on the National Trust’s Cliveden Estate.

The two hotels are both equally lavish, with rooms at Coworth Park starting at $432 and stays at Cliveden House starting at $628. Coworth Park boasts a polo academy and equestrian center, while Cliveden House was once the home of Prince Frederick of Wales.

While the couple should be relaxing during the days leading up to their wedding, a storm of drama has ignited after it was revealed that Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, staged paparazzi photos of himself in an apparent effort to change the negative narrative he felt the media was spinning of him.

After receiving backlash, Thomas said he was no longer planning on attending the wedding nor walking his daughter down the aisle, though he changed that sentiment on Tuesday, telling TMZ that he decided to travel to England to participate in the wedding after all.

“I hate the idea of missing one of the greatest moments in history and walking my daughter down the aisle,” he said, adding, “Of course I’d walk her down the aisle. This is a historic moment. I’d like to be a part of history.”

However, Thomas said that his travel remains contingent on his doctor’s approval, as he reportedly suffered a heart attack last week. He says he checked himself out of the hospital to attend the wedding but began experiencing severe chest pains and is now back at the hospital. Thomas said doctors are performing tests and told him his heart was “seriously damaged” after his heart attack.

He added that Markle attempted to call him yesterday but he was not near his phone. He said the former Suits star texted him to say that she loved him and was concerned about his health, and added that his daughter has no ill will toward him regarding the staged paparazzi photos.

Thomas also addressed the reports that Queen Elizabeth is upset with him over the commotion, saying, “I don’t think the Queen is thinking about what I’m doing.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Chris Jackson