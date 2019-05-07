Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s First Night With Royal Baby Saw Little Sleep

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child on Monday, May 6, with Markle giving birth to a son.

The two are quickly settling into life as parents, with Harry telling ITV that he’s “had about two hours’ sleep,” making the admission after an impromptu press conference Harry held after his son’s birth.

Despite his lack of sleep, Harry is relishing life as a new dad, with royal reporter Omid Scobie tweeting that the Duke and Duchess’ first night as parents was “peaceful and emotional.”

It will be a quiet day in terms of announcements but tomorrow’s photo call is not far away. Until then, Harry and Meghan are quietly enjoying private time at Frogmore Cottage with their new son. I’m told their first night as a family of three was peaceful and emotional. — Omid Scobie (@scobie) May 7, 2019

On Monday, Harry told reporters that he was “incredibly proud” of Markle.

“I’m very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning, a very healthy boy,” the royal said with a beaming smile. “Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension but we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the lovely support.”

Prince Harry: “It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension… I’m so incredibly proud of my wife.” pic.twitter.com/j0vIjTEzmt — Omid Scobie (@scobie) May 6, 2019

The royal added that he and Markle will share their son with the public in around two days’ time and have not yet decided on a name. According to Vanity Fair, the couple will have one photographer, one reporter, and one TV camera at their home at Frogmore Cottage on Wednesday, which will allow Harry and Markle to present their baby to the public in a way that feels comfortable to them.

The couple is currently resting at home with their son, with Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, also on hand to help out. Markle and Harry’s new home at Frogmore Cottage has given them much more privacy than they were afforded while living at Kensington Palace, which will give them the opportunity to raise their son out of the public eye.

“There’s so much space for them to be able to take walks with the baby and their dogs and not feel like they are being preyed upon — that was the big thing,”a source told PEOPLE. “Meghan’s so happy there compared to Kensington Palace. It’s like night and day.”

Photo Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images