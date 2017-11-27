Prince Harry Compares Meghan Markle to Princess Diana

Just a day after announcing their engagement, Prince Harry is comparing fiancé Meghan Markle to his late mother.

“It would be thick as thieves. Without question,” Harry told Mishal Husain of BBC News of his mother’s and Markle’s relationship, Entertainment Tonight reports. “I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, so excited for me. But then she probably would have been best friends with Meghan. So, it is days like today when I really miss having her around. I miss being able to share the happy news. But the ring and with everything else going on, I’m sure she’s with us, jumping up and down somewhere.”

The Prince definitely had his mother in mind when designing the engagement ring, which features a center stone from Botswana flanked by two smaller stones from Princess Diana’s collection.

“The little diamonds on either side are from my mother’s jewlery collection to make sure she’s with us on this crazy journey together,” Prince Harry explained during his first joint interview with Markle.

The couple’s engagement was announced in a statement Monday morning.

“His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents.”

— Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 27, 2017

The royal wedding is set to take place in Spring 2018. Following the wedding, Prince Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, will live in Nottingham Palace. It is speculated that Harry will take on the title of Duke of Sussex, making Markle’s official title Her Royal Highness Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.