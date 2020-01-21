Prince Harry Arrives in Canada to Reunite to With Wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are together again after Markle and baby Archie traveled to Canada earlier this month while Harry ironed out the details of their royal exit with the rest of the royal family. A source told Entertainment Tonight that Harry is now in Canada to be with Markle and Archie.

Harry’s arrival comes two days after his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, announced that they had reached a resolution following Harry and Markle’s announcement earlier this month that they’d like to step back as senior members of the royal family.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET on Monday that Harry would soon be reuniting with his family in Vancouver. “There aren’t any engagements for the immediate future, so we are expecting Harry to fly back to Vancouver and be reunited with Archie and Meghan, who he hasn’t seen for nearly two weeks,” Nicholl said. “One of the things I was told by a friend of Harry’s is how much he has been missing them. Given the enormity of everything’s that’s happened, Prince Harry has really been left here to pick up the pieces on his own. He’s absolutely desperate to get back to his new home.”

The queen announced Saturday that as part of their new arrangement, Harry and Markle would lose their HRH titles and repay the money spent on refurbishing their Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor, England. In an emotional speech at a charity event the next day, Harry opened up about their big decision — which many have attributed to Markle’s influence — and took responsibility for it.

“He said it was his decision to walk away and that really he had no choice,” Nicholl told ET. “This was a joint decision and I think Prince Harry’s been very magnanimous by taking it all on himself. I think he’s simply doing that to protect Meghan.”

“Over here, all of the headlines are dominated by one word: Megxit,” she continued. “The insinuation being that she is responsible for this move [and] pulling Prince Harry over to North America. It’s really not the case. I think Harry has been looking for a way out — a way for a new life — and Meghan has simply been the catalyst. But make no mistake — this was a joint decision. Harry didn’t make it on his own and Meghan didn’t force him into it.”