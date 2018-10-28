Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Depart Australia for New Zealand

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are almost done with their royal tour, as they left Australia Sunday for New Zealand.

The couple were seen waving goodbye to fans one day after attending the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games, with Markle seen cozying up to her husband. Invictus athletes from New Zealand joined them on the three-hour plane ride to Wellington, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Meghan looked gorgeous in a burgundy Hugo Boss dress, which she paired with a Cuyana bag and the peach suede Aquazzura Casablanca pumps she wore the night before. Harry sported a grey suit.

Later, Markle and Harry landed and were greeted by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. The royals are scheduled to attend a traditional welcome ceremony on the lawns of Government House, the residence of the Governor-General to New Zealand, Dame Patsy Reddy.

The couple — who is expecting their first child together in spring 2019 — has a busy first day in New Zealand after there, as they are scheduled to lay a wreath at the Pukeahu National War Memorial before meeting with Ardern. They will also attend a reception hosted by the Governor General celebrating the 125th anniversary of women’s suffrage in New Zealand.

Harry and Markle kicked off their royal tour on Oct. 16, touring Australia, Fiji and Tonga so far. New Zealand is the last stop on the tour before they head back to the U.K.

Their final day in Australia was a busy one as well, with the couple making an appearance at the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games, a Paralympics-style competition founded by Harry honoring wounded service members and veterans.

Markle made headlines when Kensington Palace released the first photo taken by her meant for social media, featuring Prince Harry rehearsing his address for the event. She also surprised attendees by having her own speech.

“It’s such an honor to be here tonight with all of you and supporting my husband at the Invictus Games, which he founded four years ago,” Markle began. “In a short span of time, the games have evolved into an international platform of some of the best athletics and sportsmanship you could ever witness, coupled with a camaraderie and close-knit community, which can only be defined as the Invictus spirit.”

“​I’m not sure if many of you know this, but a few years ago, before I had met my husband, I had the incredible honor of visiting troops deployed all over the world, from the U.K. to Italy and Afghanistan, and several other countries,” she remembered.

In his speech, Prince Harry thanked those involved in the games for their service and their bravery.

“These men and women are role models,” he added. “They are who every child should look up to. In a world where negativity is given too much of a platform, our Invictus competitors — many of whom have been given a second chance at life — are achieving extraordinary things.”