Prince George and Princess Charlotte Are All Giggles at Princess Eugenie’s Wedding

As is wont to happen at royal weddings, the royal children absolutely stole the show at Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank on Friday, Oct. 12, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and their fellow page boys and bridesmaids delivering a number of adorable moments throughout the day including waving, face-making and plenty of laughs.

George and Charlotte have been on hand for a number of weddings now, so the royal siblings are clearly pros when it comes to their wedding duties.

Still, George, 5, and cousin Savannah Phillips, 7, found a moment to share a laugh while in the chapel, with Savannah throwing her head back in laughter as George also caught a case of the giggles.

The young royal even clapped his hand over his mouth amid the hilarity.

Savannah previously made headlines for shushing George while the two were hanging out on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour celebrations in June, and she also pushed him down a hill that same month. Cousins!

At the wedding, Charlotte began stealing hearts before she even got out of the car, delivering a perfectly executed royal wave as she arrived at St. George’s Chapel ahead of the ceremony.

We 💖 Princess Charlotte’s royal wave! 👋 pic.twitter.com/tzHXgZQ0Cq — This Morning (@thismorning) October 12, 2018

She also later did a mini facepalm while on the steps of the chapel, though for what reason, no one will ever know.

The 3-year-old also offered another wave after the ceremony when she was standing on the chapel steps with her fellow bridesmaids and page boys, albeit a more subdued one than her entrance wave. Weddings are tiring events, after all.

Also on the balcony, George made this face.

George and Charlotte’s parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, were also on hand at the wedding, and even engaged in a rare bit of PDA ahead of the ceremony. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also there, as were the Queen and Prince Philip.

Celebrity guests included Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Cara Delevigne, Ellie Goulding, Robbie Williams, James Blunt, Demi Moore and Liv Tyler, as well as the families of the bride and groom.

After the ceremony, Eugenie, Brooksbank and their guests headed to a lunchtime reception at Windsor Castle hosted by the Queen. Friday evening, the group will celebrate at a smaller evening reception at Royal Lodge, the York family home, followed by a festival-inspired party on Saturday.

Photo Credit: Getty / WPA Pool