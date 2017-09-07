Prince George Attends His First Day of Preschool

Prince George arrived for his very first day of preschool Thursday, with his father, Prince William, dropping the 4-year-old royal off at Thomas’s Battersea for his first day of full-time learning.

This morning Prince George, accompanied by The Duke of Cambridge, attended his first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea in London. Their Royal Highnesses were met by the Head of Lower School on arrival, before The Duke took Prince George inside to his reception classroom. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Sep 7, 2017 at 1:10am PDT

Kensington Palace shared a set of snaps and a video from the young royal’s first day, where George and the Duke of Cambridge were met by the Head of Lower School, Helen Haslem. George was then brought to his classroom, but not before photographers captured several snaps of the prince.

Prince George arrives for his first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea with his father The Duke of Cambridge 📚📝 📸PA A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Sep 7, 2017 at 2:03am PDT

Dressed in a navy sweater with the school’s emblem, George completed his look with a pair of navy shorts while his father carried his matching bag.

Town & Country reports that George’s mom, the Duchess of Cambridge, was not present, as she is currently expecting her third child and suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness that she experienced during her two previous pregnancies.

“TRH would like to thank everyone for all of the kind messages they have received as Prince George starts school,” Kensington Palace later wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of George and Prince William taken before the young royal headed to school.

A source told People that the royal couple is hoping to drop George off and pick him up from school “as much as possible.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a photograph of The Duke and Prince George at Kensington Palace this morning. The image was taken by @chrisjacksongetty shortly before Prince George left for his first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea. Their Royal Highnesses are delighted to share this lovely picture as Prince George starts school, and would like to thank everyone for all of the kind messages they have received. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Sep 7, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

