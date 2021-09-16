Royal Family Member Is ‘Incredibly Sad’ They Haven’t Met Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Daughter Lilibet

Complicated family dynamics and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic have made the relationships in the Royal Family particularly strained, and the distance, both emotional and physical has kept Prince Charles from meeting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s three-month-old daughter, Lilibet. “I think Prince Charles really wants to meet his granddaughter,” royal expert Nick Bullen told Us Weekly. “Prince Charles is incredibly sad about everything that’s gone on. So the family will want to meet each other.”

The Queen will be celebrating her Platinum Jubilee, and Bullen thinks this historic occasion could be the right time for the family to reconcile. “The Jubilee is a perfect opportunity for that because if Harry and Megan do come back … because they have to be seen supporting Queen Elizabeth II,” Bullen said. “It’s a great moment for everyone to be together, and everyone’s going to have to play nicely and behave well because it’s the Queen’s moment.” The major celebration of her 70 years as Queen is planned for June 2, 2022, and will be combined with her 96th birthday for a 4-day bank holiday in the UK.

While Harry and Meghan have been at odds with the rest of the Royal Family, Bullen hopes that they are able to find some common ground while celebrating the Queen. “All the members of the royal family are very aware of the fact that it’s her year,” Bullen explained. “They’re going to support her [and] the headlines shouldn’t be about them.” Bullen also believes that the Queen will “definitely meet” her great granddaughter, especially considering she is Lilibet’s namesake.

“I think she really would want to. As the queen has always said, Harry and Meghan are much loved members of the family and I think the queen rises above all of this petty bickering,” Bullen continued. “This is her family. Of course she wants to be [with] them.”

Harry and Charles’ have been at odds for a while, and Harry explained that he felt deeply hurt by his father in his bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. “I feel really let down because he’s been through something similar, he knows what pain feels like … Archie is his grandson,” Harry explained. “I will always love him. There’s a lot of hurt that’s happened. I will continue to make it one of my priorities to heal that relationship.”