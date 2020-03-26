Prince Albert Addresses Allegedly ‘Contaminating’ Prince Charles Following Coronavirus Diagnosis

Prince Albert II of Monaco is denying he spread the coronavirus to Prince Charles after Clarence House announced the heir to the British throne rested positive for COVID-19. Albert and Charles recently attended a roundtable event in London on March 10, days before they announced their test results. Charles’ wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, was also tested for the coronavirus, but the test result was negative.

“I was at a roundtable for his foundation, but we never shook hands,” Albert told France’s RTL on Thursday, referring to WaterAid’s Water and Climate event, reports Us Weekly. “I was at the other of the table, way far away. We nodded hello to one another, so I don’t think I can really be accused of contaminating him.”

“There were a lot of other people around at the congress center, and I know he continued his schedule afterwards for a number of days,” Albert, 62, continued. “[He] had a number of other opportunities to catch it.”

Albert told RTL he first felt the symptoms of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, on March 15 and got the results of his test two days later. On March 19, the Monaco palace said his health is “not worrying at all.”

“His Serene Highness urges the people of Monaco to respect the measures of confinement and to limit contact with others to a minimum,” the palace’s statement continued, reports CNN. “Only the strict observance of these confinement measures will make it possible to stop the spread of the coronavirus.”

On Wednesday, Clarence House announced Charles, 71, tested positive for the coronavirus. He is showing mild symptoms “but otherwise remains in good health.” He has been working from home for the past few days, and is self-isolating in Scotland.

“In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland,” a spokesperson for the family said. “The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing. It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

Charles’ last public engagement was on March 12, but he also had several private meetings with individuals who have also been told about the prince’s diagnosis. His staff at the estate in Scotland are also self-isolating. The Prince of Wales has also reportedly spoken to his sons, Prince Harry and Prince William, since his diagnosis.

Charles is the first member of the Royal Family to be diagnosed with the coronavirus. His parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, are stayed at Windsor Castle during the pandemic. Elizabeth and Philip released a statement to the public on the crisis on March 19, following speculation of their whereabouts.

“At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal,” Elizabeth wrote. “We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services; but now more than any time in our recent past, we all have a vitally important part to play as individuals – today and in the coming days, weeks and months.”

There are more than 500,000 coronavirus cases worldwide, and over 9,900 cases in the U.K. There are more than 470 deaths in the country.

Photo credit: Tim P. Whitby – WPA Pool/Getty Images