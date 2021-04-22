Pretty Ricky Member Shot in Attempted Robbery

✖

Pretty Ricky's Baby Blue (born Diamond Smith) is reportedly in critical condition after being shot outside of a south Florida bowling alley. Smith and another victim were allegedly standing by their cars outside of the SPAREZ Bowling alley in Davie Florida "when two unknown armed male suspects approached," Davie Police confirmed to People.

The department explained a physical altercation took place after the suspects tried to steal a gold chain. One of the suspects discharged his weapon, hitting Smith in the left shoulder. He was then rushed to a local hospital, where he remains while in critical condition. DPD claims the suspects fled the scene before they arrived. Authorities revealed one of the suspects was wearing a black hoodie with a face covering and the other one wore a grey hoodie as well as a face covering.

Hollywood Unlocked released a graphic video from the bowling alley shooting to its Instagram account on Wednesday (April 21). The clip features a vulnerable Baby Blue in the moments after he was shot. He can be seen on the floor of the bowling alley lying in the blood that poured from his left shoulder. The bowling alley's name can be seen in the background as those around him scattered calling for help. The rapper's team has not addressed the issue publicly nor did Pretty Ricky's representative respond to People's request for comment. However, Baby Blue's social media bio pushes his followers to pray for the Pretty Ricky original member's speedy recovery with the hashtag "Pray for Baby Blue."

As a member of the rap group, Smith contributed to a number of the group's biggest hits including "On the Hotline" and "Grind With Me." More recently, he was seen on Vh1's "Love and Hip Hop: Miami." This week, he was busy promoting his new single "Jerry Rice" on social media. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200.

Last year, the artist found himself caught in the middle of a $24 million COVID-19 relief fraudulent scheme, for which he was arrested. Police said he falsified documents for a Paycheck Protection Program loan worth nearly $427,000 and used the funds to purchase a new Ferrari.