‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star Janel Parrish Marries Longtime Boyfriend

Janel Parrish is officially off the market. The Pretty Little Liars star married her longtime boyfriend, Chris Long, in Hawaii on Saturday.

“We feel so lucky we found each other in this crazy world,” the 29-year-old told Us Weekly in a statement. “Marrying my dream man in my home of Hawaii surrounded by family and friends was a dream.”

Parrish wore a mermaid Inbal Dror gown with a sweetheart neckline, the magazine reports, with a corset bodice and long, feathered train. During the ceremony, the couple exchanged self-written vows while Parrish’s sister served as her maid of honor while Long’s brother officiated.

A few members of the Pretty Little Liars cast and crew, including Brendan Robinson (Lucas) and showrunner Marlene King, were in attendance at the event, as well as Parrish’s Bratz: The Movie co-stars, Logan Browning and Natalia Ramos.

Congratulations to @JanelParrish and Chris. Photos of the happy couple to come. But for now here’s a few snaps of an amazing day. Grateful to be included. #JanelGoesLong pic.twitter.com/03gZgZY0ir — I. Marlene King (@imarleneking) September 9, 2018

“Congratulations to Janel Parrish and Chris,” King wrote on Twitter, sharing some photos from the festivities. “Photos of the happy couple to come. But for now here’s a few snaps of an amazing day. Grateful to be included. #JanelGoesLong.”

After the ceremony, Parrish posted a photo from the rehearsal dinner the night before, in which she wore a white dress and colorful flower crown. “Rehearsal dinner photo,” she wrote, “But today…I married him.”

“Loving my husband so much,” she added.

In August, Parrish gushed over her fiancé, saying, “He just is my person. My soul knows him, I feel like. He’s my best friend in the entire world. And no matter what, if I”m having the worst day ever, I feel like I have somebody who understands me. And even if he doesn’t quite understand me at that moment, he tries to. And that feels so nice.”

She also frequently posts about the chemical engineer on her Instagram, where in August she paid tribute to him.

“This guy right here is the epitome of strength, kindness and love no matter what the circumstance. I’m super lucky I found him and get to marry his ass,” she said.

The couple celebrated a relationship milestone just a week before the wedding. “Two years with you and I still can’t get enough,” she captioned an Instagram video in early September. “Happy Anniversary, @c_long. Soon you’ll be my HUSBAND,” she wrote.

The Dancing With The Stars alum announced her engagement in October 2017: “Went to the park for a stroll with Klee and came back with a fiancé. I get to marry my best friend and I’m over the moon. I love you, [Chris].”