President Donald Trump Calls Bette Midler a ‘Washed up Psycho’ Amid Feud

President Donald Trump has called singer and actress Bette Midler a “washed up psycho, amid the pair’s vicious feud.

Taking to Twitter, the U.S. president made the comment, along with blasting Midler for having to issue an apology for sharing a statement that was attributed to Trump but in reality was not something he ever said.

Trump also called Midler a “sick scammer,” in his tweet.

Washed up psycho @BetteMidler was forced to apologize for a statement she attributed to me that turned out to be totally fabricated by her in order to make “your great president” look really bad. She got caught, just like the Fake News Media gets caught. A sick scammer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2019

The statement that Trump is referring to has been circulating online for many years now, and reads, “If I were to run, I’d run as a Republican. They’re the dumbest group of voters in the country. They love anything on Fox News. I could lie and they’d still eat it up. I bet my numbers would be terrific.”

Midler later deleted the post and issued her apology tweet, explaining that she was not aware the quote was a fake.

I apologize; this quote turns out to be a fake from way back in ‘15-16. Don’t know how I missed it, but it sounds SO much like him that I believed it was true! Fact Check: Did Trump say in ’98 Republicans are dumb? https://t.co/NY9s6V49el via @rgj — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 3, 2019

She later added, “Yes, one must always check the quotes. That should take up, oh, maybe 23 of the 24 hours in the day? Because there are SO MANY LIES, most of them generated by Trump himself, that the task of separating the truth from the lies is impossible. Which is just how he likes it.”

One user accused Midler of having “disdain for conservative voters,” to which she replied that this accusation was not correct.

“Actually I don’t have disdain for Conservatives,” she said. “I understand and appreciate a lot of what their reasoning and stances are, and I have pretty conservative views on some things too, for instance values, and what the existence of our Republic means to the world.”

Most recently, Midler issued a new comment to her supporters, tweeting out, “I want to thank everyone who came to my defense last night during my personal Battle of the Bulge with he who must not be named. Your wit and good nature really lifted my spirits; as a newly washed up psycho, I am very grateful for your thoughts and prayers.”