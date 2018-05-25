Pregnant Pippa Middleton Reveals Baby Bump in Workout Gear

Pippa Middleton is currently expecting her first child with husband James Matthews, with the mom-to-be revealing her growing baby bump during an outing in London on Friday.

Middleton was spotted on the street, flashing a smile as she made her way around town in workout gear.

In photos shared by the Daily Mail, the 34-year-old, who is believed to be around four months pregnant, sported a white sweatshirt, black leggings, black sneakers and black sunglasses, with just a hint of a baby bump on display.

Middleton was believed to be on her way home from her exclusive gym in Chelsea, which is reportedly preparing her to give birth “like an athlete.”

The Daily Mail shares that the expectant mother is following a bespoke program created for her at the gym, as Middleton was seen leaving the gym two days before news of her pregnancy broke carrying a folder of what was believed to be dietary and exercise advice.

The gym, KX, offers a “Bespoke Package – Pregnancy Support Program,” which includes nutrition, physical therapy and exercise for nine months along with post-natal care.

Middleton and Matthews celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary on May 20, just one day after attending the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Both weddings featured Prince George as a pageboy and Princess Charlotte as a bridesmaid, and Middleton’s sister Kate Middleton was on hand for both events as well.

Pippa attended the event wearing a mint green and pink floral “Hepburn” silk dress by The Fold featuring a drop waist and pleated skirt with alternating panels, along with a matching hat and nude suede shoes.

Her pregnancy was reported just days before Kate gave birth to her third child, Prince Louis, with The Sun reporting the news.

A source said that Kate “couldn’t have been more delighted” to learn that her sister is going to be a mom and was the first person after Matthews to hear the news.

“When Pippa found out she was pregnant, she was obviously thrilled and utterly overjoyed,” the source said. “Naturally, big sister Kate and parents, Carole and Michael, were the first people she told — James aside — and they could not have been more delighted.”

“Pippa and James have always known they wanted children,” the source added. “They have made the most of their first few months of marriage and felt the time was right to expand their family.”

Pippa is reportedly due in October.

Photo Credit: Twocoms / Shutterstock.com