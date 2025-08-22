Pregnant Netflix Comedian Jokes She’ll Be ‘Dejected’ If Her Baby Is a Boy

Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan joked about feeling uneasy with the sex of her next child.

The star of Netflix’s comedy-drama The Duchess revealed she was pregnant this past June. Ryan is already a mom to two girls and one boy.

In an interview with Heart Breakfast, the Netflix star said she won’t be doing any tests or ultrasounds to discover the baby’s sex, instead opting for “a surprise” at the time of birth because “I love that, it’s vintage” but made a joke that she’d be “dejected” if the child was male.

“I will have it this time if it’s a boy,” she continued, jokingly. “My son is a toxic male, he’s four years old and he always wants to fight me. I drove him to nursery the other day, he sat behind me and he had a sword held to my throat for a while. Like, who’s giving you weapons? I didn’t grow up with brothers, so it’s been an adjustment for me. But I love him, he’s a very special guy.”

She continued by sharing how she’s feeling and her speculations on the child’s possible sex.

“I can’t ever complain post first trimester,” she said. “I’m quite big, so I think it might be a boy, so I’m feeling dejected about that, because men have just antagonised me all my life, even before they’re born.”

Ryan most recently appeared in DreamWorks’ animated film The Bad Guys 2 and currently hosts the reunion episodes of The Real Housewives of London.