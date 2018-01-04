Khloe Kardashian Reveals How Much She Exercises While Pregnant

Pregnant Khloé Kardashian isn’t pushing it when it comes to working out.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member offered up a little bit of her workout info to paparazzi when exiting LAX Wednesday, reports TMZ.

When asked how best to keep a “revenge body” while pregnant, the Revenge Body star cracked a smile, before telling the paparazzi she’s been working out “as much as [she feels] up to it.”

Kardashian confirmed she and boyfriend NBA player Tristan Thompson were expecting their first child together on Dec. 20, after months of speculation, with a black and white Instagram of her growing baby bump.

Since then, the 33-year-old mom-to-be has been sharing her workout routines on Snapchat, using resistance bands, a step machine and hand weights to keep fit while pregnant.

“I love that I can finally snap my workouts again,” she said in one of the videos, promising that there would be more workouts to come.

Some fans responded negatively to the videos, saying Kardashian was working out too much for a pregnant woman, but the E! reality star was quick to clap back, posting an article about the benefits of working out while expecting.

“For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden,” she tweeted alongside the article. “But MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don’t make me stop sharing s—.”

For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden 🤦🏼‍♀️ but MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don’t make me stop sharing shit https://t.co/7raJUgmcBA — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 27, 2017

Since then, Kardashian has been staying on her gym grind and helping others to do so too.

On Wednesday, she revealed she was starting “Health & Wellness Week” on her app and website, promising subscribers workouts, self-care tips and “SO much more.”

“For me, health and wellness resolutions are especially important this year,” Kardashian wrote on her site. “Being pregnant, it’s a whole different type of self-care.”

The Good American fashion designer said continuing to work out while pregnant isn’t so much about maintaining appearances, but caring for herself physically and mentally.

“I still exercise to maintain my sanity and also to feel good about myself, but my workouts are not as intense as they once were,” she said.

