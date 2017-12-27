Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Workout Shamers

Khloé Kardashian is staying fit while pregnant, and she isn’t letting the negativity from workout shamers get in her way.

For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden 🤦🏼‍♀️ but MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don’t make me stop sharing shit https://t.co/7raJUgmcBA — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 27, 2017

On Tuesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Twitter to respond to those criticizing her for working out while pregnant, telling them “don’t make me stop sharing s–.”

The 33-year-old hasn’t been shy about sharing her pregnancy workout routine, posting to Snapchat just two days before her clap back on Twitter. The videos showed Kardashian lifting weights, using a step machine, and using resistance bands to help keep herself in shape and healthy.

“I love that I can finally snap my workouts again,” she said in one of the videos, promising that there would be more workouts to come.

On Dec. 20, Kardashian shared a picture on Instagram announcing that she and NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson were expecting their first child together.

“My greatest dream realized!” Kardashian wrote. “We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!”

She went on to add, “Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!”

This will be the 33-year-old’s first child and Thompson’s second.